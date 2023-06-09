Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Parkview Children’s being renovated
Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital is undergoing renovations to improve access to care for pediatric patients and families, Parkview Health announced Friday.
Existing space within the hospital is being remodeled to better meet patient needs and increasing demand, according to a news release.
The hospital, which is on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus, will expand the neonatal intensive care unit for critically ill babies with each room having the capacity to care for twins, among other options.
In the Family Birthing Center, renovations include a new eight-bed nursery, giving parents the opportunity for respite. Additionally, furnishings will be updated to create a brighter environment, officials said.
As part of this project, renovations are also underway in the adjacent section of Parkview Regional Medical Center, where additional operating rooms and surgical care areas will be added by repurposing existing space.
Renovations began at the end of May and are expected to be complete next spring.
Arborists: Young trees need water
In these abnormally dry conditions, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department arborists encourage residents to help young trees thrive with supplemental watering.
Derek Veit, the department’s superintendent of forestry operations, said water is “the most important element in caring for young trees.”
“New trees and those that have been planted within the last three years have not fully extended roots into the soil and need adequate moisture to reach the root ball,” he said in a statement.
Soil type and rainfall amounts will govern the how much watering is necessary. Veit recommends watering for 30 seconds or more with a rain-head or fan-spray nozzle every other day during the summer months.
For additional questions about caring for young trees in dry conditions, email derek.veit@cityoffortwayne.org.
Parks launching mobile Park & Play
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation on Friday announced a new mobile recreation unit called Park & Play that will bring free fun to neighborhood parks beginning Monday and continuing through July 28.
Park & Play staff will bring fun and games for children ages 5 and older. Morning and afternoon sessions will include a selection of sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness, nature and outdoor educational activities, according to a news release.
“Park & Play is a blast from the past,” Patti Davis, the department’s superintendent of recreation, said in a statement. “When I began with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Funmobile was a very popular program. We’re working to build Park & Play into a strong program that will supplement summer activities for youth in neighborhood parks.”
Officials announced the schedule for June. Morning sessions will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and afternoon programs will run from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Daily locations:
• On Mondays, the vehicle will be in Psi Ote Park in the mornings and Waynedale Park in the afternoons.
• On Tuesdays, the staff will be in Klug Park in the mornings and Jehl Park in the afternoons.
• On Wednesdays, programs will be offered in Gren Park in the mornings and Lakeside Park in the afternoons.
• On Thursdays, the vehicle will be in Packard Park in the mornings and Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park in the afternoons.
• On Fridays, the staff will go to a pop-up location.
Check the Fort Wayne Parks Facebook page for details.
Park & Play is planned rain or shine unless severe weather occurs.
Area
Purdue trustees adopt budget
Purdue University trustees Friday adopted the university’s operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year with revenues modestly exceeding expenditures.
Among other actions, trustees approved keeping tuition frozen at Purdue’s main campus in West Lafayette for the 11th and 12th consecutive years.
In national rankings released since the last trustees meeting, Purdue is ranked in the top four in the United States in both its College of Engineering graduate programs and in U.S. patents received.
– Journal Gazette