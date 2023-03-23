Fort Wayne/Allen County
Dream Center grand opening today
The Dream Center has scheduled its grand opening for today, with a ribbon-cutting starting at noon.
The center, 1615 E. Wallace St., includes five enclosed offices, 16 co-working offices and two conference rooms. Upcoming sessions will offer more than 20 life-skill classes.
The Dream Center is committed to investing in people by providing programs such as healthy eating and lifestyles, what to do if stopped by the police and other services that align with the needs and desires being voiced in the community, according to a news release.
John Dortch, a local businessman, is president and owner of The Dream Center. He is partnering with Kelley Marvin, president and owner of Inspired Nutrition, and Parkview’s Care Mobile to provide the community with vital health and nutrition programs.
Tech to host inspirational speaker
Renowned swimmer and inspirational speaker Jeannie Zappe will give a free presentation titled “What If I Can?” at Indiana Tech on Tuesday. The public is welcome.
The event is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Multi-Flex Theater inside the university’s Snyder Academic Center, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.
At age 55, Zappe trained for and successfully swam the English Channel solo, becoming the 707th woman since 1926 to do so. She completed a solo Catalina Channel crossing last September to complete the Triple Crown of open water swimming, which also includes swimming around Manhattan.
Zappe inspires people to listen to their hearts, figure out what they want to do in their lifetimes and have the courage and confidence to say yes to those things. She owns and operates Eternal Optimist LLC in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
– Journal Gazette