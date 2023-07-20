Fort Wayne/Allen County
PBS ‘Iconic’ series sessions planned
PBS Fort Wayne is partnering with Purdue University Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art for local screenings and discussions of segments from the PBS miniseries “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein.”
The first session will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Walb Student Union at PFW.
The second will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.
Screenings of clips taken from various episodes of “Iconic America” will be followed by a panel discussion. Local community leaders will examine how iconic spaces, both national and international, influence experiences and identities in America today.
Audience input will be encouraged.
Although admission to each event is free, anyone planning to attend may reserve their place by visiting PBS Fort Wayne’s Iconic America web page at https://pbsfortwayne.org/iconicamerica/
This PBS series and its outreach events are made possible locally in part by Foresight Consulting of Fort Wayne.
Neighborhoods group sets meeting
The quarterly meeting of the Allen County Neighborhoods Association will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will be in the Omni Room in the Garden Level of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.
The association is open to all homeowners’ groups and neighborhood associations in incorporated and unincorporated areas of Allen County. The association strives to improve communication between neighborhoods, residents, government and other community services.
More information is available online at https://www.allencounty.us/government/community/allen-county-neighborhoods-association.
– Journal Gazette