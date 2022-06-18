Fort Wayne/Allen County
Eucharistic procession, festival Sunday in Warsaw
The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will hold a Eucharistic Procession and Festival on Sunday in Warsaw to kick off a three-year Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States.
More than 3,000 people are registered and about 5,000 expected to attend the diocesewide event on what is known as Corpus Christi Sunday. Officials expect the procession to be one of the largest in the nation, a news release said.
A Eucharistic procession is a traditional public witness of reverence for Holy Communion, which Catholics believe to be the living person of Jesus Christ – body, blood, soul and divinity. People of various cultures and ethnic groups dressed in traditional attire will participate in the event.
The afternoon will begin with prayer and music at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 125 N. Harrison St.
The procession, led by Bishop Kevin Rhoades, will pause halfway through the 2.8-mile walk at Central Park for a prayer and Eucharistic blessing. It will conclude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 225 Gilliam Drive, with a Benediction and devotional hymns in six languages.
A Eucharistic festival begins immediately following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and includes live music from Kairy Marquez, food for sale from many ethnic cultures, local artists and vendors, a kid zone, information booths and a Eucharistic miracles exhibit. The festival will end at 7 p.m.
County’s COVID tally adds 3 deaths, 376 new cases
Three Allen County residents died and 376 tested positive for COVID-19 between June 11 and Friday, the local health department said.
Friday’s weekly update said the county had 162 confirmed coronavirus cases and 214 were probable, based on antigen. That brought Allen County’s total to 107,375 confirmed cases and 1,159 deaths since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
Of the total cases, 56,128 were deemed probable COVID-19 from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
– Journal Gazette