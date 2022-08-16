Fort Wayne/Allen County
Stillwater Hospice receives $75,000
Stillwater Hospice, formerly Visiting Nurse, said Tuesday it will receive a $75,000 grant award from The Lutheran Foundation to provide access to uninsured or underinsured people seeking palliative, hospice and grief support services.
The money will be awarded in 2023, a news release said.
“Stillwater Hospice and The Lutheran Foundation have had a long partnership and our goals are the same: to provide access to healthcare and ease suffering in our community,” Stillwater Hospice CEO Leslie Friedel said in a statement.
In 2021, Stillwater Hospice provided more than $200,000 in charity care for those without other means to pay for their care.
As a locally based nonprofit hospice agency, Stillwater Hospice cares for individuals regardless of their ability to pay for services, with support from community funders such as The Lutheran Foundation.
Stillwater Hospice provides families trained caregivers, social workers, non-denominational chaplains and volunteers who help share the weight of caring for the dying.
VITA tax assistance receives $7,000
1st Source Foundation presented a $7,000 check to Pathfinder Services to support the VITA program.
VITA, volunteer income tax assistance, is a program offering free tax preparations to individuals and families in lower income brackets. VITA secured $1.1 million in tax refunds this past tax season and $115,000 in EITC tax credits returning assets to participants, a news release said Tuesday.
“This has proven to be a vital program for our community, as 50% of VITA participants reported being able to use refunds for savings or to reduce their debt,” the release said.
Lyle Juillerat, an assistant vice president with 1st Source, said one of the bank company’s missions is to support organizations “which have established and demonstrated their ability to make fundamental differences in the communities we serve.”
The VITA program fits that interest and 1st Source has been a long-time donor and supporter.
– The Journal Gazette