Fort Wayne/Allen County
Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, announced Monday the artist team selected for the installation of a Unity Mural near the The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne.
Ivy Tech Community College art professors Jared Applegate and Erin Salyers will design and install the mural this summer.
The Unity Mural will be on the east and west sides of the railroad underpass at the 600 block of South Harrison Street.
The Unity Mural will be about 4,000 square feet, covering the four cement pillars on the east side, two on the west side, and the solid retaining wall on the west side of the street. Local Fort Wayne business owners Tim and Cathy Beere of DeBrand Fine Chocolates have provided funding for this project.
The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne, will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indexes forecasted this week.
The cooling station will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday.
Also, The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and
Wednesday.
Community Harvest Food Bank has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program that provides free meals to youth up 18 years old.
The program, according to Monday's news release, also provides meals for individuals 18 and older who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Meals, which began June 6, are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis through July 29 with breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The sites are Euell Wilson Center, 1512 Oxford St., and Euell Wilson Gym, 1607 Wabash St. For more information, call 447-3696.
– The Journal Gazette