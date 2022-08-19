Fort Wayne/Allen County
1 more death, 830 COVID cases seen
The Allen County Department of Health has reported one death and 830 positive cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period ended Friday. The latest confirmed coronavirus cases bring the totals to 113,961 cases and 1,176 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Public health officials say the most recent numbers likely represent a fraction of positive cases because many people who take at-home tests don’t report the results to public health officials. Also, coronavirus deniers likely dismiss symptoms as the result of a cold or other illness.
Area
2 badly injured in motorcycle crash
Two motorcycle riders suffered head injuries and were in serious condition after losing control on a Steuben County road.
Steuben County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Indiana 120 near the Interstate 69 overpass, officials said Friday in a news release.
They found a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle off the road, possibly due to a tire malfunction, an initial investigation indicated.
Neither the rider, Benner L. Merrick, 45, nor the passenger, Deann J. Bond, 35, both of rural Fremont, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the news release said. They were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.
The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the crash, officials said, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
– Journal Gazette