Fort Wayne/Allen County
3 HEAL markets to open next week
Three area HEAL Markets will open next week. The markets are in food deserts, which are areas within the community that have low access to fresh food and a significant number of low-income families.
The markets are operated by HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne and are a partnership between the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and Parkview Health.
Locally grown produce will be available and WIC and senior produce vouchers and SNAP purchases will be matched $1 for $1.
HEAL Market locations and times are McCormick Place Market, 3005 McCormick Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13 through Sept. 28; Parkview Health Greenhouse Market, 1716 Beacon St., 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, July 14 through Oct. 27; and South Side Farmers Market, 3300 Warsaw St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, July 16 through Oct. 29.
State VA helping with school costs
Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting Operation Back to School. Veterans families facing financial hardship can apply for $500 per dependent to help with school costs for children in kindergarten through 12th grade up to age 18 and college students up to age 23.
Applications are through Sept. 15. To apply or for more information, go to www.in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/operation-back-to-school/.
Area
Historic Warren to repurpose building
Historic Warren Main Street announced Wednesday plans to repurpose the former PNC bank building on North Wayne Street for economic revitalization in downtown Warren.
The building was donated by PNC Bank.
The building will be renamed The Exchange and converted to provide space for business incubators, specialized retailers, professional office space and entrepreneurs. Other plans include designating space for an art gallery and studios to showcase regional talent.
“We are grateful to PNC Bank. This generous donation helps us re-energize our downtown commercial district and position us for economic growth,” Steve Buzzard, Warren Town Council president, said in a statement. “By creating a dedicated space to amplify how we attract talent, we hope to inspire new residents and visitors to consider Warren as a place they would like to live, work and visit.”
– Journal Gazette