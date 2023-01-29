Michael Walter, a Democrat who served for more than a quarter century on the Auburn Common Council, has died in his home, Auburn Mayor Michael Ley announced late Sunday. Walter was 76.
Robert Michael "Mike" Walter was a 1965 graduate of Auburn High School. He earned a degree in government in 1969 Indiana University. He went on to receive Peace Corps training and worked for the nonprofit organization at the Collège de Sainte-Anne-de la-Pocatière, Québec, in 1970, according to a news release issued by Ley's office.
Walter was a member of the U.S. Department of State from 1973-75 before graduating from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in 1976 and Indiana University School of Law in 1979. He was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1980.
His first term on Auburn's council was from 1992-99. He left office to run for mayor but was defeated by Norman Yoder. Walter was reelected to the council in 2003, where he has represented District 5 for 20 years. He has also served at a Democratic Precinct Chairman since 1988.
"No matter the administration, Walter didn’t hesitate to voice his point of view during council meetings," the news release said. "Walter was a passionate member of the council and always had the citizen’s best interests in mind with every vote."
Walter might have been known best around town as the man who either walked or rode his bicycle around town – regardless of weather conditions, the release said.
Walter was a member of the United Methodist faith. He was an avid reader, some of his favorite publications were Scientific American, The Nation, The Atlantic, Harper’s and The New York Review of Books. He was also an avid animal lover.
In 1990, he wrote “A Model Wetlands Ordinance for Indiana Communities,” which was adopted by the Auburn Common Council.
“Mike Walter was a tireless advocate who I came to know not only as a colleague but also as a friend,” Ley in a statement. “He will be missed by many in the Auburn Community.”