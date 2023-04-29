Saturday was an exciting day for Treva Bostic.
Bostic’s business, Cultured Urban Winery – a farmhouse winery in Anderson – is celebrating its one-year anniversary next week, and the 7th Annual Michiana Wine Festival at Headwaters Park was the perfect place to start the party.
Among its wines on offer Saturday were a Riesling, white zinfandel, a red blend and a special blend flavored to taste like peach cobbler.
“My grandmother made the best peach cobbler, and I tried to imitate that with a wine,” Bostic said.
Bostic, a psychologist by training, said she got started in the world of wines as an investor, traveling across the planet to visit small wineries. After a while, Bostic said, she decided to give it a shot for herself. Cultured Urban Winery now features 36 varieties of wine, Bostic said.
“I love wine. I love the classes, the regions and just being able to share,” she said. “And I plan to retire soon and I still want to do something when I grow up.”
It’s been a little scary at times, building a business in the wine industry as a Black woman, Bostic said. Less than 1% of American wineries are Black-owned, and even fewer are owned by Black women, according to the Association of African American Vintners. It can be hard to find role models to turn to for inspiration or advice, she said.
“But what I’ve been finding (since the winery opened) is that people have been so pleasant. They’ve been open to learn about wine and expand their palettes,” she said, adding that one of her passions is helping people discover new varieties, flavors and pairings.
Even as clouds began to roll in as the afternoon wore on, the spirits of hundreds of guests would not be dampened. In all, the Wine Festival drew about 2,000 attendees Saturday, codirector Nichole Thomas said. The festival featured 18 wineries, 20 vendors, food trucks and live music throughout the afternoon. That’s about 20% of the state’s wineries, she said.
One of the beautiful things about the Michiana Wine Festival is that each year there’s always something different, Thomas said. The goal each year, she added, is to help promote wine tourism throughout Indiana by featuring winemakers from across the state.
“The thing that I love about this festival is the wineries change every year, so it really is like a different festival every year,” Thomas said. “We do have some of the same favorites that come every year, but it’s nice that it’s not the same thing all the time.”
Saturday was Elkhart resident Tammy ODell and Osceola resident Lori Disselberg’s first time attending the annual event. The pair accompanied Disselberg’s daughters Cassidy and Olivia to the festival this year.
Cassidy Disselberg has attended the last three years. Saturday was Olivia’s first visit.
ODell said her favorite winery of the day was Hooker Corner Winery, from Pine Village, due west of Lafayette in west central Indiana.
ODell and Disselberg were impressed by the way the festival was organized and the overall atmosphere.
“Everybody’s been very chill,” ODell said. “I like that. I appreciate that.”
The group intends to return but wants to buy VIP tickets next time.
“I think it’s just a great way to experience different areas and wines that are offered in Indiana that you may not have known about,” Cassidy Disselberg said of the festival.
Her sister Olivia agreed, adding that there were several wineries present Saturday that she’s looking forward to visiting in person.
Beyond that, the annual wine festival is a way to bring people together, Cassidy Disselberg said, noting that she was able to spend time Saturday with not only her family, but a group of friends with whom she’s attended the event before.
“It just kind of opens up that community and brings people together when life is so busy,” she said. “It’s just nice to have.”