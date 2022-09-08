Northeast Indiana horse owners are being warned to take steps to reduce risks of eastern equine encephalitis, after Michigan animal health officials announced the state’s first case just across the Indiana border.
Michigan officials reported Wednesday that a 3-year-old horse had been diagnosed with the virus.
While Indiana did not have any reported cases of the virus last year, veterinarians with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said the Michigan case is a reminder that the virus can appear anywhere.
Eastern equine encephalitis is often called “sleeping sickness” because it causes infected animals to enter a coma. Other signs include listlessness, high fever, head pressing and seizures. Horses that develop it rarely survive.
The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes.
Like the West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis can infect people but cannot be directly transmitted from infected horses to other horses or humans.
Horse owners are instructed to get horses vaccinated and minimize exposure to mosquitoes by eliminating sources of standing water, such as old tires, clogged gutters, puddles or stagnant water troughs. They are also urged to keep livestock confined indoors during peak mosquito flight hours from dusk to dawn.
In 2020, eastern equine encephalitis infections were detected in four horses in LaGrange, Kosciusko and LaPorte counties. In 2019, 14 horses in Elkhart and LaGrange counties had infections.