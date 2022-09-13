Inflation may have meant pain at the pump in recent months, although in August, that pain eased.

Area consumers, however, still face a stomach ache from higher prices for food. 

The latest data from the federal Midwest Consumer Price Index show inflation overall slipped to 8.1% from a peak of 9.5 in June.

The decrease was led by gasoline prices which went down 14.9% from July to August, although still 25.3% higher than August 2021.

Groceries, however, continued to go up -- by .7% from July to August, up 15.2% from August a year ago. The cost of food away from home also rose -- 1.5% between July and August and 15.2% more than a year ago.

Inflation in the Midwest last month trailed the nation's 8.3%.

“The August numbers show a trend of lessening inflation but it’s still nowhere near the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.

She said she wasn't surprised that inflation eased, but "I was erroneously optimistic that prices were going to decrease more than the data show."

Among the places Midwest consumers might notice increases are in the cereal/baked goods  and dairy aisles, where prices are up more than 17 % since last year.

Among other expenses causing a pinch -- natural gas service, which is up 39% from last August and 3.9% since July. 

Blakeman said the inflation numbers not only show how entrenched inflation has become, but how the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases are working to put the brakes on the economy.
 
Consumers also seem to be delaying purchases, believing that waiting will mean lower prices as inflation eases, she said.
 
But rising prices in gasoline and food also mean less room in the budget for buying other things because those two items are necessities and can't be deferred long term, Blakeman added.
 
"Hopefully we will continue seeing declining inflation in 2022 rather than watching it roar back,” she said. 
 
Nationally, the average gasoline price has fallen for the 13th week in a row, down 7.6 cents from a week ago, GasBuddy.com, an online price tracker reported Monday.
 
The nation's average gas price is $3.67; Fort Wayne's prices for regular gas are hovering around $3.66, GasBuddy reported Tuesday.   

rsalter@jg.net

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Rosa Salter Rodriguez has nearly 50 years of experience at newspapers in Pennsylvania and Indiana. She has worked at The Journal Gazette since 2004, covering medical and health issues and land use and development issues.