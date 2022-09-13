Inflation may have meant pain at the pump in recent months, although in August, that pain eased.
Area consumers, however, still face a stomach ache from higher prices for food.
The latest data from the federal Midwest Consumer Price Index show inflation overall slipped to 8.1% from a peak of 9.5 in June.
The decrease was led by gasoline prices which went down 14.9% from July to August, although still 25.3% higher than August 2021.
Groceries, however, continued to go up -- by .7% from July to August, up 15.2% from August a year ago. The cost of food away from home also rose -- 1.5% between July and August and 15.2% more than a year ago.
Inflation in the Midwest last month trailed the nation's 8.3%.
“The August numbers show a trend of lessening inflation but it’s still nowhere near the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.
She said she wasn't surprised that inflation eased, but "I was erroneously optimistic that prices were going to decrease more than the data show."
Among the places Midwest consumers might notice increases are in the cereal/baked goods and dairy aisles, where prices are up more than 17 % since last year.
Among other expenses causing a pinch -- natural gas service, which is up 39% from last August and 3.9% since July.