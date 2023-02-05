A veteran and self-described blue collar worker on Sunday announced his campaign to fill Indiana's soon-to-be-open 3rd Congressional District seat.
Mike Felker is the second Republican to express interest in the office currently held by Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who is not running for reelection. Banks is running for the U.S. Senate. He would succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who has decided to run for governor in 2024.
State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, announced last month that he is considering a run for Banks' seat in Congress.
Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw. He has been a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry for 17 years. During his 20 years in the Army National Guard, Felker served two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to a news release.
"He believes the people of District 3 deserve a Congressman who is practical and unconventional," the release states.
Felker cited three issues of utmost importance in his bid to be the Republican candidate who emerges from May's primary election. He wants to create "Community Days" to encourage participation within neighborhoods and communities, "fight for Indiana values" and "organize the gun community."
