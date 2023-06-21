Former Vice President Mike Pence told more than 50 people at the Allen County Republican Headquarters today what he thinks makes him stand out as a 2024 candidate for president.
“I believe the Republican Party needs new leadership, and I think the country needs new leadership,” Pence said.
If elected president, Pence is going to take Hoosier values back to the White House, he said. He touted his history and experience as a champion of true conservative values – from Congressional Representative of the 2nd District from 2001 to 2013 to Indiana governor from 2013 to 2017 to his four years as vice-president under President Donald Trump.
Pence spoke about why he is running for president and what he hopes to bring to the office. He traveled to Fort Wayne for dinner with friends. He contacted Allen County Republican Chair Steve Shine about visiting the headquarters at 135 S. Main St. during his trip.
“I cannot come to Allen County without the opportunity to thank everybody for all their support,” he said.