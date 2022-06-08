A project that aims to revitalize southeast Fort Wayne has raised or attracted pledges for $10 million of a $15 million goal.
Bridge of Grace Ministries announced Tuesday its Housing Opportunity Progress and Education, or HOPE, Unleashed initiative will start seeking contributions from the public to fund several programs serving the Mount Vernon Park and Pettit-Rudisill neighborhoods, said Javier Mondragon, a pastor who founded and serves as chief executive officer of Bridge of Grace.
“We envision a supported neighborhood where residents flourish because they have access to resources they need and opportunities they deserve,” Mondragon said. “We believe it is imperative to create the momentum that will advance social equity and increase neighborhood sustainability.”
Among the plans is an early childhood education center and health clinic, a revitalization of a neighborhood park and projects to increase home ownership and entrepreneurship.
Bridge of Grace plans to break ground in September on a $12.5 million building complex that will house the early childhood center and health clinic, a community space and offices for the nonprofit Bridge of Grace, Mondragon said.
The organization filed plans for the building project Tuesday with the Department of Planning Services. The location will be along Fairfax Avenue directly west of Many Nations Church. Bridge of Grace grew out of the congregation in the 46806 ZIP code.
Completion of the complex is expected in December 2023.
Mondragon said the housing component involves using $1.5 million to purchase 25 to 30 blighted homes to renovate and return to livable condition. In addition, classes in home ownership will help residents qualify to own a home. The goal is to reduce the percentage of rentals in the neighborhood and “create more stability for families,” Mondragon said.
A $1.5 million similar strategy will locate vacant lots and buildings suitable for commercial businesses and establish a multi-tenant business incubator and community workspace, he said.
And $500,000 will assist the city in refurbishing Brewer Park at Weisser and Pettit avenues. HOPE wants to help the parks department accomplish its master plan for the site. Mondragon said contemplated improvements include a splash pad, pavilion, sports courts, walking path, drinking fountains and playground.
The child development center will serve about 200 children, Mondragon said, and plans are to have it help educate staff of the many in-home and church-based locations already providing child care. While the neighborhood already has 958 spaces for children, there are 1,500 children needing care, “so there is a big gap,” he said.
The center will serve children from 6 weeks to age 5.
The first $10 million for the project came from substantial donations from local foundations, including the James Foundation and the Parkview Health Foundation.
The capital campaign is chaired by Vicki James, president of The James Foundation, and Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound.
A public hearing on the building plans is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 11 during a Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting at Citizens Square. Developers have requested a rezoning from single-family residential to professional office and personal services and approval of a primary development plan.