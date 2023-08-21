Mimi Rolland, one half of a couple whose philanthropy has resulted in various local landmarks being named in their honor, died on Saturday. She was 90.
The widow of Ian Rolland, former chairman and CEO of Lincoln National Corp., grew up on a Kendallville farm. As a girl, she was a member of 4-H and raised pigs, according to a 2003 profile in The Journal Gazette.
Born Miriam Flickinger, Mimi met Ian Rolland at a United Methodist church camp and were friends for years before beginning to date during their junior years in college. She studied elementary education at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and he studied mathematics at DePauw University in Greencastle. They married after graduation.
Susan Johnson of Fort Wayne met the Rollands when she relocated from the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel and started volunteering with the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Johnson said Ian Rolland asked her to assist with a campaign that would allow a move from Berry Street to the current facility on Main Street.
Johnson said she and Mimi Rolland became friends quickly.
“Our common interests were educational initiatives for children in our community and quality art programs for children in our community," Johnson said Monday. “I admired her ability to seek out what was best for children as well as her interest in inclusivity for all.”
Mimi Rolland taught second grade in Milford, Michigan, while her new husband entered a two-year actuarial science program at the University of Michigan and went on to graduate in one year. The couple returned to Fort Wayne, where they made their home and raised their five children.
Ian Rolland began working full time at Lincoln, where he had interned during summers between his undergraduate years. Mimi Rolland, whom both considered the more outgoing spouse, was by her husband's side for various community and work-related events.
But the woman who loved to wear unique earrings and filled their home with original artwork didn't remain in her husband's shadow.
Mimi Rolland started a free childcare program at the East Wayne Street Center, an effort to help low-income families living in the East Central neighborhood. The center was launched by their church at the time, Crescent Avenue United Methodist Church. She also led a Girl Scout troop at the center for nine years.
Graham Richard, former mayor of Fort Wayne, commented on her work when he was interviewed after Ian Rolland's death. Ian Rolland died in 2017 at age 84 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
"(Mimi) was very engaged in the community and the church. She saw people in Fort Wayne who were invisible to many, who were suffering and (she) challenged that this was not right and it needed to be addressed," Richards told The Journal Gazette in 2017.
The Rollands joined the effort to desegregate Fort Wayne public schools after being exposed to conditions in what they described as "the inner city."
The couple's charitable donations are reflected in the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, at the University of Saint Francis; the Ian and Mimi Rolland Discovery Center, headquarters of Junior Achievement of Northeast Indiana; and the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, at the downtown Allen County Public Library. The couple were also honored for their support of United Way of Allen County, among numerous other organizations.
Events supported by the Ian & Mimi Rolland Foundation included a local commemoration in 2015 of the 50th anniversary of the civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.
Among the charitable work performed solely by Mimi Rolland was a quarter-century commitment of playing the piano and leading a singalong at Woodview Health Care nursing home on Tuesdays, a date she kept into the last decade.
Irene Walters, a community activist who retired from the former Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, commented Sunday on Mimi Rolland's death.
"What a unique gift she was to our community and what a legacy of good Mimi and Ian left," she said through email.