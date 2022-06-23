A Mishawaka woman died Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff's department said today.
Kathy Harmon, 47, was driving east behind a semi about 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 east of County Road 500 West, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said a westbound semi crossed the center line and collided with the trailer in front of Harmon, glancing off and colliding with Harmon's vehicle head-on in the median.
Harmon, who was trapped within her vehicle, died at the scene, the sheriff's department said. Its investigation into the crash continues.