Fort Wayne/Allen County
Framework finished on The Pearl development
The Pearl, a downtown mixed-used development projected to cost $50 million, reached a construction milestone Monday with a steel-topping ceremony.
“The event marked the completion of the structural framework and symbolized the progress made on this exciting project,” a news release said about the development at 247 Pearl St.
Construction began in the spring of 2022. Weigand Construction and Surack Enterprises gathered to commemorate the placement of the final steel beam, which was signed by the crew working on the project.
“Our team is so understandably proud of the progress to date,” said a statement from Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction.
“We look forward to our next 12 months of work on The Pearl to bring this project to completion for our downtown and see the impact it will have on our local economy, while also improving our quality of place and downtown experience.”
In a news release, the developer and Weigand shared several details to show the project scope. The construction crew has poured more than 11,000 yards of concrete, invested at least 50,000 man hours and installed more than 4,000 tons of rebar.
And so far, the release said, the construction crew has had no recordable accidents or safety incidents.
The Pearl is expected to be completed by late summer 2024, creating a new space for residents, employers, restaurants and businesses. It will also have a private event center with room for 200 guests.
Cooling stations to open
Cooling stations will be open Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Wayne because of hot, humid weather forecast for the area.
• Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rescue Mission downtown has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily regardless of outside temperature.
– Journal Gazette