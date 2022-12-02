A mixed-use project, a combination of residential and retail development that has become popular in Fort Wayne, is proposed for southwest Allen County.
If approved, Mercato Village and Mercato Lakes would be built on nearly 184 acres along Illinois Road and between Illinois Road and West Hamilton Road South in Aboite Township.
Developer Jeff Thomas is behind the project.
The commercial portion, Mercato Village, is described in application documents as including a three-building shopping center, a 14-building apartment complex and several multi-use outlots on 56 acres.
Mercato Lakes, the housing portion, would be 186 lots on 128 acres. What form the houses would take is unclear in project documents.
A site drawing of the 1400 to 1800 blocks of West Hamilton Road South shows several lakes or ponds being included in the developments.
The developer seeks rezoning from agricultural, limited commercial and multifamily residential to neighborhood center, which includes various allowable uses.
Approval of the development plan is also sought.
The proposal will have a public hearing during a meeting of the Allen County Plan Commission at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 35 of Citizens Square.