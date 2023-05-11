Martin Luther King’s son will visit Fort Wayne next month for the unveiling of a new public art installation honoring the civil rights leader.
City officials announced Thursday that King’s oldest son, Martin Luther King III, will travel to the city for the June 5 dedication.
The monument, “Pillars of Hope and Justice,” was commissioned to honor the 60th anniversary of a speech King delivered in Fort Wayne on June 5, 1963.
In 2020, the City Council passed a resolution cosponsored by Michelle Chambers, D-At-large, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, to start the process. The project was later selected by the city’s Public Art Commission in October of 2021, and the sculpture was designed by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee from RE:Site Studio in Houston.
Martin Luther King III will speak at the monument’s dedication, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 5 at the northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets. The dedication will be followed at 7 p.m. by a celebration at the University of Saint Francis’ Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, at 431 W. Berry St.
In 2019, Martin Luther King III spoke at the Embassy Theatre also to commemorate his father’s 1963 speech. That event was organized by Imani Baptist Temple’s pastor, the Rev. Bill McGill.