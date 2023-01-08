The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Wells Street mobile home park, according to a news release.
When crews arrived at 3126 Wells St., lot 10, they found a fire in the middle of the one-floor structure.
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the flames under control. The structure sustained moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage, officials said.
No one was home at the time and no one was hurt in the incident.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.