As model rockets intermittently screeched into the sky above the Concordia Theological Seminary grounds on Sunday afternoon, Ismar Chew diligently provided a more constant soundtrack – sandpaper on plastic.
The Trine University mechanical engineering student brought a rocket to the Summit City Aerospace Modelers' monthly gathering, hoping he would obtain a certification with his launch. But first, he had to solve the problem of an ill-fitting plastic nose cone.
"Stuff like this happens," Chew said, his hands dirty from the sanding.
As Chew focused on his rocket, Valerie Law assigned launchpads to rockets ready for flight, and she documented the participants' names, the rockets' names, motor and any special notes.
Launches are flown at the Concordia site under Federal Aviation Regulations as Class 1 rocket launches. This limits propellant mass to 125 grams and the liftoff weight to less than 3.3 pounds, according to the club's website.
When 10-year-old Zac Blackman declined Law's invitation to place his rocket on a launchpad, citing a missing motor, Law encouraged the crowd of about 30 people to help.
"Hey guys, we need to put a motor in for this little guy," she said into a microphone.
More experienced hobbyists also came to Chew's rescue. Someone had the part size he needed, and others helped him prepare the model for launch.
"I need to thank them thoroughly," Chew said of getting the part he needed.
Spectators craned their necks as successful rockets – including Chew's and Zac's – streaked overhead, sometimes leaving plumes of exhaust in their wake.
Although Zac didn't have to walk far to retrieve his rocket after landing, Chew had perhaps the farthest hike – across grassy athletic fields to the St. Joseph River.
Emily Blackman cheered Zac's achievements, which she recorded on her phone. She and Zac learn something new, such as how to fold a parachute, each time they attend the monthly event.
"It's fun to experience science," Blackman said. "Fighting gravity."
The family-oriented rocketry club's next launch is set for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with Sept. 25 as a rain date. Anyone is free to attend or participate.