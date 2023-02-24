A flood warning for moderate flooding is in effect until early Thursday morning for the St. Joseph River below Montpelier, Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.
The river was at 12.3 feet at 8:30 a.m. today; flood stage is 12 feet. It was expected to crest at 13.4 feet Saturday evening, and to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
At 13 feet, County Road K in Williams County, one mile southwest of Montpelier, begins to flood, the weather service said. It said some flooding begins to affect the village of Pioneer, and significant lowland and agricultural flooding occurs near the river.