Jeff Ormiston attracted a crowd Sunday as he prepared butterflies for release during the Monarch Festival at Eagle Marsh.
After tagging the insects for Monarch Watch – a program focused on the butterfly’s annual North American migration – Ormiston placed the black and orange winged creatures on children’s outstretched arms.
Some youngsters moved carefully to encourage the butterflies to linger, but others including Alphonse Bricker seemed ready for the monarchs to flee.
“What’s the matter?” Sarah Bricker asked her 6-year-old. “You don’t like having a butterfly on you?”
The local woman described the event as a good way to draw her family to Fort Wayne’s southwest quadrant from the north side. Sunday marked the Brickers’ first visit to the nature preserve along Engle Road.
Hosted by the Little River Wetlands Project, the festival was among 21 Fort Wayne attractions participating in the 24th annual Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Participating sites offered free admission.
Overall attendance wasn’t immediately available, but Kristen Guthrie of Visit Fort Wayne said it was “tremendous” to see streets filled with people enjoying the city.
Locations included the Allen County Courthouse, Artlink, Electric Works, Embassy Theatre, Diocesan Museum, First Presbyterian Church, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, The History Center, Old Fort, Science Central, Sweet Breeze and Three Rivers Filtration Plant. Most were open from noon to 5 p.m.
“There is something for everyone,” Guthrie said.
Chelsea Hile of the Little River Wetlands Project estimated the Monarch Festival had attracted more than 2,000 visitors within its first few hours. The celebration was canceled last year because of inclement weather.
Attendees could participate in the Migration Challenge, a game illustrating the perils – including encounters with predators, pesticides and cars – monarchs might face during their journey to Mexico.
“It’s a low rate of butterflies that make it to Mexico from here,” said Don Conkle, an Indiana master naturalist.
Ormiston has participated in Monarch Watch for several years and said two of his butterflies were found in Mexico in 2015.
“It’s nice to know what you’re doing actually works,” he said.