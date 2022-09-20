Shaina Schoof’s children call it “dancing with butterflies,” and it’s an experience few Hoosiers will ever get to have.
Migrating Monarch butterflies began landing in trees on Schoof’s property near Woodburn on Aug. 28. First there were just a few, but more kept arriving every day until her trees were covered with the orange-and-black flutterers.
Hundreds of butterflies were in place by early this week.
“They are all over in our trees,” the fourth-grade teacher said Monday. “Oak, maple, it doesn’t seem to matter. They’re everywhere.”
Two of Schoof’s children – Kaylee, 9, and Cora, 5, made up a new game – running under the trees until the butterflies get stirred up and start flitting about.
Pretty soon, “you look up and you’re surrounded” by dancing butterflies, Schoof said.
Schoof said this is the second time Monarchs have made the family’s property their temporary castle.
The first time was in 2017, when they arrived on Aug. 28 and left by Sept. 16, she said. This time, they seemed to be staying a bit longer – although they left by Tuesday evening.
Schoof said she can’t figure out why Monarchs like the five-acre property, except there are several trees on her family’s land, and a farmer next door has started planting clover with his wheat as a cover crop.
The clover might be a food source for the butterflies as they travel along their flight way. But that’s speculation, Schoof said.
The longer stay this year has led to some unique opportunities. A friend who raises Monarch butterflies as a hobby released a few just out of their cocoons to mingle with the migrants, and her children we able to hold them while their wings were still wet.
On Tuesday, students from Woodlan Elementary School were invited to see the butterflies, but they took off on their annual flight to Mexico for the winter before the time came.
The butterflies were there in the morning and gone by the time the school day ended, Schoof said.
Earlier this year, Monarchs were named to the endangered species list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They haven’t yet been listed by the federal government under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
Monarchs still breed in Indiana – and the rest of the Midwest – in the summertime. But their numbers have declined in recent decades, scientists say.
A chief reason is habitat loss, they say, including fewer milkweed plants, whose leaves serve as monarch caterpillars’ only food.
Purdue University entomologist Ian Kaplan says people can help monarchs by planting milkweed on their land and not using pesticides.
Many Fort Wayne area residents say they’ve noticed single Monarchs flying generally south in recent days.
“Honestly, they are God’s most beautiful creations,” Schoof said.
“They are just so tiny but so mighty. To think how little and fragile they are and how they can go so far is just remarkable,” she said.
If her family is blessed – she and her husband also have a son Emmitt, 18 months – they’ll be able to host hundreds of butterflies again at the same time next year.