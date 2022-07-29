Monkeypox cases have jumped in Indiana, including in women and children, the Indiana Department of Health announced Friday.
Indiana reported 45 cases of the rare disease between the first report on June 18 and Thursday.
Two cases were in children and about 20% occurred in women. National and global data show the majority of cases in the current outbreak have occurred in men who have sex with men.
As recently as mid-July, federal health officials reported only 11 cases in Indiana. Outbreaks have been reported in Tippecanoe and Marion counties.
The situation in Allen County is difficult to assess because the state health department is not releasing any more information about cases in Hoosiers due to concerns about patients’ privacy.
“(W)e have not been notified of any monkeypox cases in Allen County,” Matt LeBlanc, county health department spokesman, said Friday. The local health department takes its cues on vaccination plans from state health officials, he said.
State health officials said they are gearing up to vaccinate high-priority individuals – close contacts of infected people. The state to date has received 3,232 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, with more expected soon. At that time, eligibility will be expanded to those at high risk of exposure, officials said.
The World Health Organization on July 23 declared monkeypox a health emergency of international concern. Dr. Kris Box, Indiana’s health commissioner, said Friday in a news release that the disease has increased rapidly in Indiana during the last month.
She said monkeypox “does not spread easily through brief, casual contact.” However, “it is important to remember that anyone can be affected if they are a close contact of a positive case,” Box said, urging those who think they have been exposed or who develop symptoms to contact their health provider.
Health officials say symptoms typically begin with a fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion five to 21 days after exposure. One to three days or longer after the start of a fever, the characteristic rash develops, and it can affect any part of the body, including the mouth and genitals. The rash looks like small, pus-filled sores – similar to those associated with poison ivy.
The rash will scab over and drop off, and the illness lasts for two to four weeks. People can spread monkeypox until all scabs have fallen off and fresh skin appears, experts say.
“Person-to-person transmission is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact,” including kissing, the state health department’s guidance says.
Monkeypox is caused by a virus in the same family as the smallpox virus, but with milder symptoms. Monkeypox is rarely fatal, health officials say.
The Marion County Health Department reported 17 monkeypox cases as of Thursday, although it’s unclear if they were counted in the federal statistics released Friday by the state. Tippecanoe County has reported at least three cases. Tippecanoe County includes Lafayette and West Lafayette; Marion County includes Indianapolis.
Nationwide, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4,907 monkeypox cases as of Friday.