Monkeypox cases have jumped in Indiana -- and they include women and children, the Indiana Department of Health announced Friday.
Indiana reported 45 cases of the rare disease between between the first reports June 18 and July 28.
Two were in children and about 20% occurred in women. National and global data show the majority of cases in the current outbreak have occurred in men who have sex with men.
As recently as mid-July, federal health officials reported only 11 cases in Indiana. Outbreaks have been reported in Tippecanoe and Marion County.