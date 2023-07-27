Developers of the Monroeville Industrial Park can now move forward with the $2.8 million project after the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday approved the remaining funding needed.
The industrial park will have seven lots spread over about 24 acres on the north side of Monroeville. In addition to the industrial park, the project’s scope includes road improvements and installation of a 3,000-foot-long NIPSCO gas line, which are required for the development.
Matt Vondran, of the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, said Monroeville faced a $188,450 funding gap after accepting a bid from Fox Contractors Corp. The town is paying almost $1.6 million for the project, and it’s received $800,000 from the commissioners and more than $250,000 from an Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings grant.
Monroeville’s portion came from tax increment financing funds, County Economic Development Income Tax and federal pandemic relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Space for industrial growth within Monroeville has been practically non-existent for the last 20 years, making it not only difficult to attract new industry but also difficult to retain existing businesses needing space to grow,” Vondran said.
The largest lot at the industrial park is more than 10 acres. Two lots are more than 2 acres, and the remaining four are each about an acre.
The park includes a 2.4-acre common area along Indiana 101.
Vondran said the industrial park has the potential to generate about $23.5 million in investment and create $4 million in annual salaries and more than 100 jobs. In addition, the park has the potential to generate $400,000 a year in tax increment financing, which can be used to maintain the development and for future economic development projects in Monroeville, he said.
S&K Metal Fab has already shown interest in relocating and expanding at the industrial park, Vondran added.
Jim Cook, board president, asked whether the town would be willing to combine lots for larger purposes. Vondran said that would be possible with the smaller lots.
Cook also asked about broadband internet connection, which Vondran recognized is not widely available in the area. Chris Cloud, the Allen County commissioners’ chief of staff, said the east side of Allen County lacks internet options and has become a focus of the county’s broadband taskforce.
Road improvements are expected to start in September and be completed in November. The industrial park is expected to be ready for businesses in 2025.