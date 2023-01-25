An 18-year-old Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash that happened Monday evening.
Jordan Soto died as a passenger in a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road, according to the Allen County coroner's office.
Officers said they found the wreckage after responding to a call about the crash sometime before 6:45 a.m.
Soto and the driver were taken to a hospital, however, police did not provide the other person's condition. The cause and manner of Soto's death remain under investigation.
He is the third person to die in a motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.