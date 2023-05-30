Monroeville Road will be closed between Marion Center and Emanuel roads from 7 a.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday during crossover-pipe installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Monroeville Road portion closed Thursday, Friday
- The Journal Gazette
