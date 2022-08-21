When Nicole Pickering was 17, she joined peers in the Monroeville community to develop a youth center for local high school students.
That was 22 years ago, and what started as the Monroeville Youth Center Council has grown into the Cornerstone Youth Center.
“We did not have a lot of opportunities because it’s such a small town,” Pickering said. “Having Cornerstone to be able to go to gave some kids who didn’t have a safe place somewhere to go.”
Cornerstone is a faith-based, nonprofit that offers enrichment and educational support to local teenagers year-round, according to its website. This year is the Cornerstone Youth Center’s 20th anniversary.
To celebrate, it is hosting “The Time is Now: A Celebration of Who We Were, Who We Are, and Who We Are Becoming,” on Friday at the Hoagland Hayloft. Tickets are $50, and include appetizers, dinner and drinks. The Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra is scheduled to provide music.
Tickets and information are online at www.givetocornerstone.com.
The event will also help Cornerstone launch its new branding, a news release said.
Sarah Adams, executive director for Cornerstone, said the organization is officially changing its name to Cornerstone Community with new logos. The most important part, however, is that the organization is expanding its mission, vision and strategic planning, she said.
“In the last year or two, we’ve transformed into a community center,” Adams said. “What we’ve decided is that if we reach out and not only serve our youth, but also the families and seniors and community members, we could work to make a healthier community overall.”
Cornerstone has created the JOY Program for seniors, which stands for “Just Older Youth,” and offers opportunities for them to spend time with their peers and students. The nonprofit’s website said it offers programs at the center and in the community through day trips.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornerstone, at 19819 Monroeville Road in Monroeville, also provided biweekly, healthy meal assistance to seniors in the community.
Adams said the organization is not actively offering that service anymore but is working with organizations that can help with nutrition education and food resources for seniors and those with disabilities.
Adams said it’s an honor to be the nonprofit’s executive director and that Cornerstone’s team is “one of the most talented” she’s been part of.
“We’ve always evolved and adapted to try to be that meaningful, positive role in our community,” she said. “We’re really excited about that as we come together and expand into community services. We’ll be able to help bring even more resources, more experiences and just a place for the community to come together.”
Pickering has worked as the program and administrative assistant at Cornerstone Youth Center since January, returning to the place she helped create more than 20 years ago.
“There was no homework help,” she said. “There was nothing really for kids to be involved in if they didn’t participate in sports outside of school.”
Pickering said she saw the important work Cornerstone was doing and wanted to be part of the organization. Since she had been involved as a teenager, Pickering said that was even more reason to return as an employee.
Her favorite part of the center’s services was building relationships with people who showed interest and became active in her life. And Pickering said that lessons she learned from Cornerstone have played a large role in her adult life.
“It helped me learn to be compassionate,” she said. “It helped me to be able to put myself in other people’s shoes because you don’t always see what other people are going through … it helped me learn how other people are living their lives.”
Pickering also said she’s excited about what the future of the organization has in store.
“I’m excited to get to be part of bringing our small community together and, hopefully, being able to bring more people in from outside of our community to participate in what we have going on here,” she said.