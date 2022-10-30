For Linda Brager, sitting in the front row of the COVID-19 monument unveiling Saturday wasn’t the first time the pandemic had thrust her into a significant position.
Her husband, Edmund Brager, was the first person in Allen County known to die of the virus. That was March 22, 2020.
“It means a lot,” she said. She plans to visit the monument often, as it’s not far from where her husband is buried, “close enough that I can come to it, and both my children will, too,” she added.
Linda Brager sat quietly through Saturday’s ceremony as local dignitaries spoke and eventually removed the tarp, displaying the large, black granite memorial that stands in honor of the 1,202 Allen County residents who died of the coronavirus. It’s also for the more than 100,000 people who suffered through the virus, including some still dealing with side effects.
“We lost a lot of people in this area that weren’t ready to go,” Brager said. “I think a lot of people will come and sit and remember. I think it’s beautiful.”
Signs inside the cemetery grounds point the way to the memorial, which stands on the south terrace area near the Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial. The 5-foot-high monument is circled by four curved, black granite benches. Currently, the southwest side of the monument is surrounded by 1,202 small white flags that people can write messages on with a marker.
Come April, those will be replaced by two trees, said Amber Gonzalez, general manager for Lindenwood. A brick path will also be added, stretching from the road to the monument, encircling it.
The bricks will be installed in spring, and people have the option of buying one in memory of those they lost.
When Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Gutwien spoke to the crowd, he said the 1,202 who died are not just a statistic.
“Those are lives, lives we lost in Allen County to a nascent virus that arrived with a force most of us had never experienced and stayed with a resiliency we’re still working to overcome,” he said.
They were family members, co-workers, church friends and neighbors, he said. They were more than enough people to pack two 747 planes and almost enough to fill every seat in Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
As an emergency physician, Gutwein saw the COVID-19 pandemic spread fast, saw the unknowns and saw people unable to be with loved ones as they suffered and died. Gutwein said he still sees the effects every day.
He reminded those gathered Saturday that although infections and deaths have fallen in recent months, “they’re not zero.” Gutwein advised those gathered to stop grief and loss before it happens by protecting ourselves and loved ones.
Doug Shaw, with Dignity Funeral Homes, told the gathering, “we are a country of grievers still.” He said we learned the lifestyle we previously took for granted can be taken away, robbing people of the benefits of community gatherings.
City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, sang “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art” between speakers.
The monument was designed by Kathryn Morton with Birkmeier & Sons Monument Co. and took eight months to complete, Gonzalez said. Thomas Pehlke, the recently retired general manager for Lindenwood, said he hoped the monument would become a place of where people from throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio can find comfort.
Support for the monument came from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. The idea for it came from Leah Hadashi, Lindenwood’s office manager. “But it was a group of us who made it happen,” she said.
Hadashi was inspired by watching co-workers, teachers, health care workers and others push through the pandemic, as well as her own loss of an aunt and uncle.
“I needed and wanted something for our community to go and remember how they were touched, however they were touched,” she said. “It’s for the community.”
Hadashi was the first to buy one of the memorial bricks that will go around the monument, something to continue the memory of the two she lost.
“It was devastating,” she said of the deaths.