Police are investigating what caused a male juvenile to lose control of the moped he was riding and crash about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The moped was traveling west on Covington Road near Hadley Road when it left the road, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
“Roadway conditions were dry at the time,” the release said.
The moped’s driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. A second male juvenile, who was a passenger, received only minor injuries and was allowed to leave the scene, officials said.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet, the release said.