More people in northeast Indiana were living in poverty last year than in 2020, new U.S. Census Bureau statistics show.
And, the 2021 Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates report also shows a higher percentage of people living in poverty in Allen County than in Indiana or the nation as a whole.
Allen County's overall poverty rate stood at 13.1% in 2021, topping Indiana's 12.1% and the nation's 12.8%. That means 50,086 county residents were in poverty, with 16,695, or nearly one-third of them, children younger than 18.
Allen County's number of impoverished residents grew by about 15% from 2020 to 2021, from 42,883 to 50,086. The 10-county northeast Indiana region had a nearly 10% increase from 73,000 to nearly 80,000 people living in poverty from 2020 to 2021.
The numbers, which also include statistics on childhood poverty, were released Tuesday by the Community Research Institute of Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Rachel Blakeman, institute director, said the new statistics do not count the Childhood Tax Credit or food assistance as income, so those programs may have eased childhood poverty somewhat.
Allen County had 17.2% of those younger than 18 living in poverty – again worse than state or national rates. Indiana's rate was 15.7% and the nation's 16.9%. Nearly 16,700 of those under 18 were in poverty last year.
Northeast Indiana's childhood poverty was not confined to Allen County. Ten of 11 northeast Indiana counties had child poverty rates above 10%, the statistics show.
Adams County, at 20.8%, also topped the state and national rates; Wabash County, at 16.1%, was higher than the state's rate.
Blakeman pointed out that the federal poverty income standard is "incredibly low," or about $28,000 annually for a family of four.
"So, this (report) reflects but a small share of those who can be counted (as) low income," Blakeman said Tuesday.
Another measure of childhood poverty, and one that shows a much higher rate, she said, is the percentage of public-school students aged 5 to 17 who qualify for free or reduced lunches by being considered economically disadvantaged.
In Fort Wayne Community Schools, nearly two of three students qualify, while in East Allen County Schools nearly one in two qualify. Northwest Allen County Schools' rate was 20% and Southwest Allen County Schools' stands at 18.3%.
Since the 2018-19 school year, FWCS has provided free breakfast and lunch for all its students, in part because the qualifying rate is so high, school officials have said.
Other area counties' overall poverty rates are Wabash County, 11.2%; Huntington County, 10.6%; Steuben County, 9.7%; Noble County, 9.1%; DeKalb County, 8%; Wells County, 7.6%; LaGrange County, 7.5% and Whitley County, 7.3%.
Nearly 800,000 Hoosiers and 41.4 million Americans are classified in the report as living in poverty in 2021.
Blakeman said poverty was down in 2018 and 2019 for most of northeast Indiana's counties but increased in 2020 and 2021.
It doesn't appear increased employment alone can raise the region's people from poverty, she said.
"If we want to reduce the number of people, and especially children, living in poverty, we need to be talking about how we raise wages in northeast Indiana, Blakeman said.
Even though there were open jobs in 2021 and pay is competitive, she said, "now is the time to consider how we change this (situation) on a policy level, because the market alone is not improving it."