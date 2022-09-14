A West Jefferson Boulevard site with a history of morphing from one proposed use to another is asking for another change.
The owner of the site at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Aboite Township section of Fort Wayne has asked to modify a written commitment from 2019 outlining approved uses.
The commitment formed part of a settlement with neighbors after skirmishes over the building's design and use and at least one stop-work order because of building code violations.
The applicant first proposed a 9,000-square-foot garage tacked onto an existing residence, but that morphed into a proposed restaurant and then to a four-unit, 11,000-square-foot retail plaza.
The plaza gained approval by promising there would be no restaurant use, but a small sandwich shop would be allowed, if no drive-through or outdoor eating area accompanied it.
Martin Quintana, the property owner and a Fort Wayne restaurateur, has since indicated interest in siting a Famous Taco restaurant at the plaza and has installed a sign. However, Quintana -- who has been associated with Las Lomas, Dos Margaritas and Famous Tacos in Fort Wayne -- now wants the taco shop to be "a sit-down Mexican restaurant," according to a document filed with the Department of Planning Services.
Neighbors are back on the case.
The nearby Covington Creek Condominium Association believes the commitment "does not permit a Famous Taco," a document says, but is "willing to consent to the Owner's use of the Real Estate" for a restaurant "under certain conditions."
The conditions are no alcohol, no outdoor seating and no outdoor speakers or radios playing music. The restaurant can be open only between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Quintana is represented by Fort Wayne attorney James Federoff. He said the taco shop has not opened, and wording is still being developed for the amendment. He said he did not know if the rest of the plaza is being used.
The original written commitment includes that any changes to it must be have prior written approval of the Covington Creek association as well as the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
The plan commission has set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.