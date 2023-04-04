Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. are racing to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast. At least 29 people have died. Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states and destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and lay waste to neighborhoods. The dead included nine people in one Tennessee county and four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas. President Joe Biden declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available to support recovery.