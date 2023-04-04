Work continued Tuesday on cleaning up a cemetery that has been the final resting place for more than 3,000 people since the early 1800s after it was decimated by weekend tornadoes in northeast Allen County.
Tombstones and centuries-old trees are littering Bowers Cemetery after two tornadoes the National Weather Service determined to be an EF2, classified as strong with 111 mph to 135 mph winds, and an EF0, classified as weak with 65 mph to 85 mph winds, tore through the area.
The extensive damage to the cemetery, at Wheelock and Stellhorn roads, surprised Ed Snyder, president of the Bowers Cemetery Board. Snyder said he didn't even know there was bad weather until he woke up Saturday.
"The devastation is so big there's no way we have the money for that," Snyder said, adding that the cemetery's board doesn't have much more than $2,000 in its bank account to pay for regular maintenance.
But amid concerns about the realities of the damage and finances, then came Dylan Tupper and Blaze Flaugh, two teens who own D & B Outdoor Services. They connected with Snyder Saturday to see how they could help clear the area up. When they heard about the cemetery's financial situation, they offered to round up some friends and see what they could do to help for free.
With the help of a dozen volunteers Saturday, nearly 30 on Sunday and a handful on Monday and Tuesday, the teens got to work.
Snyder said Tupper and Flaugh caused him to change his thinking about younger generations not having much of a work ethic; the support from the young business owners was overwhelming.
Tupper, 19, said he and Flaugh, 18, knew few businesses would be willing to do the work for free, but they wanted to do some good. Flaugh agreed.
"We always like to be different," Flaugh said, "and these are good situations too because this day and age, you really don't see it a lot. We thought we could do something to help and make us feel good about doing something good."
Tupper said anyone can help, young or old.
"Even if you just carry brush over to the brush pile to separate it all and make it easier for us, anything helps," Tupper said.
So far, volunteers have been as young as 9 and 10; others have been people in their 80s.
While the time it will take to finish the work at the cemetery is unclear, it involves removing fallen trees and repairing damaged tombstones. Snyder said help has been offered to assist with the tombstones when the time comes.
The men said anyone looking to see how they can help the cemetery clean-up can contact them by calling or texting (260) 403-6191 or emailing dboutdoorservicesllc@gmail.com.
"We're definitely not going to be done until its completed," Tupper said.
Two individuals looking to get the job done were father-daughter duo Ron Ross and Roxanne Becker. They said they did it because it's the Christian thing to do.
"It's worth putting in the time," Becker said. "It's very rewarding to know that you're helping somebody out without asking for anything in return."
Becker said she would hope someone would do the same if her loved one's grave was disturbed by a natural disaster, adding that a member of her church who helped with the clean-up told her "many hands make light work."
"It's an old saying, but it's true," she said, hoping to encourage others to help with the clean-up efforts.
Also guided by his faith, Ross said all he had to do was look skyward for the answer to the question of whether he should help.
"There's somebody up there we can't see, that for most my life has been guiding me – God," Ross said.
He hopes others join in on the efforts to clean the cemetery up, saying it's always better to have too much help than not enough.
Between the father and daughter, they've seen multiple tragedies, including a fire in their own home, the Flood of 1982 that forced the evacuation of at least 3,300 Fort Wayne residents, and a devastating tornado series of tornadoes through the Midwest in 1965. But helping those in need is a characteristic of the United States to Ross, an Army veteran.
"It has always intrigued me, but I think it's a trait that we as Americans have," Ross said, "When someone's in need, we step in."
Ross said he hopes the cemetery board can salvage some of the wood from the fallen trees to create a tribute for those who were laid to rest there.
With more storms expected throughout the week, Snyder said he hopes the cemetery does not encounter any additional damage. But if it does, he has a feeling it will all work out in the end, thanks to the good Samaritans who have already set their sights on restoring the graveyard.