Another large housing development will have a public hearing this month before the Allen County Plan Commission.
Called Oaklynn Reservve, the project, if approved, will bring 119 single-family residential lots to land along the 8000 block of Schwartz Road in Milan Township.
The applicant is listed as Oaklynn Reserve LLC at the address of Granite Ridge Builders in Fort Wayne. Sought are a rezoning of the 45.12-acre property from agriculture to single-family residential and approval of a primary plat.
The plat shows homes laid out around four cul-de-sacs and a pond in the center of the development, which is on a deep property with relatively narrow frontage on Schwartz.
No styling or pricing information is provided in the application.
The public hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.