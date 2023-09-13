Fort Wayne/Allen County
Over 100 expected for Inspire event
More than 100 people are registered to attend the first Inspire Neighborhood Conference, a spokeswoman in Fort Wayne’s Community Development Department said Wednesday.
The daylong event, which starts at 7:30 a.m. today, was first announced in late July. It will be held at the Electric Works campus, 1690 Broadway.
The goal is to “energize and equip Fort Wayne’s neighborhood residents and leaders,” a news release said.
The conference will feature keynote speaker Bree Jones, founder and owner of Parity Homes. Jones will detail “how she used the simple power of social capital to tackle hyper-vacancy in one of West Baltimore’s most distressed neighborhoods,” the city said.
Attendees can also participate in breakout sessions with local speakers and an awards dinner for neighborhood association leaders.
The conference is hosted by the Community Development’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup. The group is committed to ensuring residents, neighborhood groups and community leaders work alongside the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to create and support strong and vibrant neighborhoods.
Cemetery to honor Revolutionary vet
Lindenwood Cemetery and the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony Saturday honoring Col. Alexander Ewing, Revolutionary War veteran and Fort Wayne founder.
The Sons of the American Revolution will install a memorial marker at his gravesite, marked by a tall granite obelisk, during the 2 p.m. ceremony at the cemetery, 2324 W. Main St. The public is invited.
The Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard – dressed in Revolutionary War-period uniforms – will present the flags. A regulation U.S. burial flag folded 13 times will be presented to a living descendant of Ewing, and several ceremonial wreaths will be presented at the burial site.
Area
Fields of Grace moving forward
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael told the Greater Fort Wayne Economic Development Summit on Wednesday that plans are beginning to take shape for the proposed Fields of Grace.
The city of New Haven and Indianapolis-based Card & Associates have taken the next step to advance the partnership and project, which will be anchored by an indoor fieldhouse containing at least five hardwood courts for basketball and volleyball, pickleball courts, turf and convention space with support infrastructure. Eight outdoor multiuse fields will have a heavy focus on baseball and softball.
The development, first announced early this year, will be on Minnich Road, offering ideal access to Interstate 469. The goal is to create a sports-tourism destination.
McMichael said the first draft of a master plan has been created and public-private funding options are being considered. Wednesday’s news release said such a development could create an annual economic impact of $50 million.
– Journal Gazette