Adjacent single-family housing developments with more than 200 lots, some described as estate-sized, have been proposed for the Huntertown area.
New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, represented by Ric Zehr, has applied for rezonings from agriculture to single-family residential and approval of primary plats for developments named Beaumont and Broad Acres Extended.
Beaumont has 165 lots on 191 acres, and Broad Acres Extended has 53 lots on 29 acres in Eel River Township in northwest Allen County.
The acreage for Beaumont is bordered by Carroll Road on the south and Hathaway Road on the north. Hand Road lies east of the proposed developments. Broad Acres Extended is immediately west of the already-approved Broad Acres development, which was also advanced by New Venture.
Beaumont lies mainly to the west and north of Broad Acres Extended.
The developer notes in application documents that without rezoning of the Broad Acres Extended property, Beaumont would have all its surrounding property in agricultural zoning. The rezoning of Broad Acres Extended’s land would allow Beaumont to qualify as adjacent growth, which is encouraged in the county’s comprehensive plan.
The application also says water and sewer lines from Huntertown will need to be extended and, given the size of some lots, no sidewalks are planned for Beaumont, which would have a single access point from Carroll Road.
A site plan shows Beaumont would have a dozen planned lakes, including some related to stormwater control, and is bordered on the north by the Geller Drain.
The developer says the developments will serve a trend of residential rezoning and growth from the sale of “generational farm family ground” and is supported by Huntertown as an area of targeted growth.
A market exists for the properties because only seven family homes are for sale in Eel River and only 381 countywide – when the expected amount would be 2,500 to 3,000 listed homes.
“This represents a housing crisis” the application says, adding that the development represents $24 million in investment and $6 million in tax and other revenue. No information about pricing of lots or homes is included in the applications.
The plans are scheduled to have a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.