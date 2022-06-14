More than 33,000 customers were without power in northeast Indiana Tuesday evening after violent thunderstorms moved through the area late Monday.
As of 4 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power reported that 25,650 customers were without power in the Fort Wayne, Decatur and Avilla areas.
Northeastern REMC reported as of 2 p.m. that about 7,600 customers were powerless.
I&M said it estimated the Avilla-area customers would be restored by 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Decatur-area customers would be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday and the Fort Wayne-area customers would be restored by 11 p.m. Thursday, "but most customers will have power restored before the estimated time."
Northeastern said at midday that the storm caused considerable damage to the transmission lines from American Electric Power that feed into its substations, and seven of the 16 substations are offline.
Eric Jung, chief executive officer of Northeastern, said it had restored service to several thousand members, but "we are at a point where we will be unable to bring large numbers of members on without restoration of the transmission lines."
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative said 800 of its members lost power in the storm, but all were restored by 6 a.m. today.
A 98 mph wind gust, equivalent to the velocity of an EF-1 tornado or a Category 2 hurricane, was measured at Fort Wayne International Airport at 10:39 p.m. Monday.
Trees were down throughout the area, the weather service said. It said a person was trapped in a house in the Belle Vista neighborhood of Fort Wayne after a tree fell. Another person was trapped near Merriam when a tree fell into a house, it said, and a tree fell onto a car near Tri-Lakes, trapping a third person.
Two trees fell onto separate mobile homes in the Enchanted Hills subdivision near Cromwell, the weather service said.
It said a semi was blown over at U.S. 127 and Ohio 81 near Ohio City, Ohio, and roofs collapsed or were blown off near Lake Gage and in New Haven.
Eighty mph wind gusts were measured southwest of Fort Wayne, the weather service said. Other gusts reached 76 mph in Yoder, 61 mph near Brunersburg, Ohio, and 56 mph near Cromwell.
The weather service reported 1.75-inch hail fell near Huntertown and 1-inch hail near Hessen Cassel.
Water from heavy rains flooded the 15000 block of Winchester Road near Poe, and the St. Joseph River overflowed near Montpelier, Ohio, the weather service said.
Weather-related closings
Roads
Fort Wayne city officials say several traffic signals are out of service. Motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as all-way stops.
Traffic signals are out of service at the following intersections:
- The stretch of West Jefferson Boulevard in the Jefferson Pointe area
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Olde Canal Place
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Mallard Cove Lane
- Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street
- Engle and Bluffton roads
- Winchester and Bluffton roads
- Sand Point and Bluffton roads
- Old Trail and Bluffton roads
- Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads
- Old Trail and Lower Huntington roads
- Airport Expressway and Bluffton Road
- Engle Road and Ardmore Avenue
- Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue
- Wallace and Hanna streets
- Hanna and Buchanan streets
- Smith and Pontiac streets
- Pontiac and Hanna streets
- Dartmouth Drive and Washington Center Road
- Pontiac Street and McKinnie Avenue
- Parnell and Spy Run avenues
Allen County Highway Department listings
- Aboite Center Road east of West Hamilton Road
- 1904 West Ferguson Road east of Bluffton Road
- Kinnerk Road between Dunkelberg & Ferguson roads
- Olde Canal Place Drive near West Jefferson Boulevard
- East Pleasant Center Road west of Winchester Road
- Scott Road south of Bass Road south of railroad
- Thiele Road north of Lahrman Road
- Thompson Road east of U.S. 27
- Webster Street at Douglas Street in Yoder
- Webster Street at Pleasant Street in Yoder
- Winchester Road north of Poe Road
- Winters Road east of Bluffton Road
- Winters Road west of Smith Road
- Yoder Road between Conners Road & Thiele Road
- Yohne Road near Fox Island
- Lake Everett between Butt Road & East Drive
- Center Street between Fisher Road & Loneke Drive
- Loneke Drive between East Drive & Mini Haha
- Bass Road between Scott Road & Eme Road
- Eme Road between Arcola Road & School Street
- Arcola Road between West County Line & Brown roads
- Butt Road between Washington Center & Leesburg roads
- Cook Road between Butt & Felger roads
Fox Island Park is closed. No power, no park entry.
Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Maplewood Elementary
- Kekionga Middle School