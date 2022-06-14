More than 39,000 customers were without power in northeast Indiana early Tuesday after violent thunderstorms moved through the area late Monday night.
Indiana Michigan Power reported that 28,900 customers were without power in the Fort Wayne area, and Northeastern REMC reported that about 13,700 customers were powerless.
A 98 mph wind gust, equivalent to the velocity of an EF-1 tornado or a Category 2 hurricane, was measured at Fort Wayne International Airport at 10:39 p.m. Monday.
Trees were down throughout the area, the weather service said. It said a person was trapped in a house in the Belle Vista neighborhood of Fort Wayne after a tree fell. Another person was trapped near Merriam when a tree fell into a house, it said, and a tree fell onto a car near Tri-Lakes, trapping a third person.
Two trees fell onto separate mobile homes in the Enchanted Hills subdivision near Cromwell, the weather service said.
It said a semi was blown over at U.S. 127 and Ohio 81 near Ohio City, Ohio, and roofs collapsed or were blown off near Lake Gage and in New Haven.
Eighty mph wind gusts were measured southwest of Fort Wayne, the weather service said. Other gusts reached 76 mph in Yoder, 61 mph near Brunersburg, Ohio, and 56 mph near Cromwell.
The weather service reported 1.75-inch hail fell near Huntertown and 1-inch hail near Hessen Cassel.
Water from heavy rains flooded the 15000 block of Winchester Road near Poe, and the St. Joseph River overflowed near Montpelier, Ohio, the weather service said.
Weather-related closings
Roads
Fort Wayne city officials say several traffic signals are out of service. Motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as all-way stops.
Traffic signals that are out of service at the following intersections:
- The stretch of West Jefferson Boulevard in the Jefferson Pointe area
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Olde Canal Place
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Mallard Cove Lane
- Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street
- Engle and Bluffton roads
- Winchester and Bluffton roads
- Sand Point and Bluffton roads
- Old Trail and Bluffton roads
- Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads
- Old Trail and Lower Huntington roads
- Airport Expressway and Bluffton Road
- Engle Road and Ardmore Avenue
- Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue
- Wallace and Hanna streets
- Hanna and Buchanan streets
Allen County Highway Department listings
- Aboite Center Road east of West Hamilton Road
- 1904 West Ferguson Road east of Bluffton Road
- Kinnerk Road between Dunkelberg & Ferguson roads
- Olde Canal Place Drive near West Jefferson Boulevard
- East Pleasant Center Road west of Winchester Road
- Scott Road south of Bass Road south of railroad
- Thiele Road north of Lahrman Road
- Thompson Road east of U.S. 27
- Webster Street at Douglas Street in Yoder
- Webster Street at Pleasant Street in Yoder
- Winchester Road north of Poe Road
- Winters Road east of Bluffton Road
- Winters Road west of Smith Road
- Yoder Road between Conners Road & Thiele Road
- Yohne Road near Fox Island
- Lake Everett between Butt Road & East Drive
- Center Street between Fisher Road & Loneke Drive
- Loneke Drive between East Drive & Mini Haha
- Bass Road between Scott Road & Eme Road
- Eme Road between Arcola Road & School Street
- Arcola Road between West County Line & Brown roads
- Butt Road between Washington Center & Leesburg roads
- Cook Road between Butt & Felger roads
Fox Island Park is closed. No power, no park entry.
Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Indian Village Elementary
- Maplewood Elementary
- Waynedale Elementary
- Kekionga Middle School
- Miami Middle School