Morgan Road portion to close this week The Journal Gazette Jun 26, 2023 Morgan Road between Monroeville and Hoffman roads will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Friday during crossover-pipe replacements, the Allen County Highway Department said today.