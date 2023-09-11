Morgan Road between Rider and Carrier roads is closed through 3 p.m. Wednesday during road repair, the Allen County Highway Department has announced.
Morgan Road section closed through Wednesday
- The Journal Gazette
-
-
Most Popular
-
Sweetwater turns to insider to find next CEO
-
Recent divorce filings in Allen County
-
Former coach charged with theft after team loses more than $5,000 in funds
-
Opponents to new Allen County Jail present alternative plan to the public, some officials
-
Home and garden show to feature Wayne Street manor for first time