The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was beaten to death pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of child neglect.
Jenna M. Miller, 37, submitted her plea in the 2021 death of her son, Elijah Thomas Ross.
Miller’s wife, 31-year-old Alesha L. Miller, pleaded guilty to three felonies related to the death of Elijah, her stepson — aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent — and faces 35 years in prison if Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull accepts her plea Dec. 2. According to court documents, Jenna Miller filed for divorce from her wife on Feb. 24.
The Millers brought Elijah to Lutheran Downtown Hospital at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2021. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 2:09 a.m.
County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger ruled Ross’s death a homicide and determined that Elijah died of multiple blunt force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, which is a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.
Alesha and Jenna Miller initially told police in separate interviews they were at a company Christmas party when they received a call about a fight between Elijah and an older brother.
However, during a subsequent interview, Jenna Miller told the police her wife beat Elijah with a wooden paddle while holding him down with her legs. According to the probable cause affidavit, a child who lived at the Millers’ home told police that Alesha Miller had beaten the child before.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in a probable cause affidavit that he saw multiple bruises on Elijah's face, the back of his arms, his shoulders, lower back and buttocks. He also also had visible bruises and swelling on his shoulders.
Jenna Miller would face a total of 24 years in prison on the three charges — one for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two for neglect of a dependent — if Gull accepts during a Jan. 6 sentencing hearing.