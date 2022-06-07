A motorcycle rider died Tuesday night after crashing into the back of a vehicle on St. Joe Road.
A woman driving a sports utility vehicle pulled out of the Yugo Fort Wayne Arch apartments onto St. Joe Road about 8:30 p.m. A man was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, a Fort Wayne Police Department news release said.
The motorcyclist landed in the roadway after the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The driver of the SUV, who was not identified, was not injured.
Police do not know if alcohol was a factor, a release said.
The Allen County coroner’s office is expected to release the identity of the rider and the cause of death.
The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Team and Air Support Unit assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.