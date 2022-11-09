A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after he ran into the back of a pickup truck in south Fort Wayne.
The Fort Wayne Police Department has not released the man's name.
The crash happened about 4 p.m., according to a release from the police department. The pickup driver was headed north on Bluffton Road and had stopped at the red light at Winchester Road when the motorcycle hit his vehicle.
The pickup driver was not transported for any injuries.
The police department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the crash.