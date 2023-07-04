Fort Wayne police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man early today.
Officers were called to the East Washington Boulevard and Maumee Avenue intersection about 3 a.m. Police said they found a man unresponsive on the ground in the westbound lane of Maumee.
Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene, officers said.
Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling east on Maumee before hitting a median and losing control.
Police said the victim did not appear to be wearing a helmet and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
No further information was provided.