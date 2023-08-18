Move-in day at Indiana Tech Aug 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Tharpe, left, and Francisco Mireles, part of the Warrior Welcome Crew, help Nadine Demirgian and her daughter, Samira, unload during move-in day at Indiana Tech on Friday morning. Photos by Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Freshman Makena Markle unpacks her belongings during move-in day at Indiana Tech on Friday morning. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Dr. Karl Einolf, left, president of Indiana Tech, dances with student and staff volunteers during move-in day at the campus, on Washington Boulevard east of downtown. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Move-in day at Indiana Tech Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Former, longtime FWCS superintendent Wendy Robinson dies Recent marriage license filings in Allen County Recent divorce filings in Allen County Residents argue against fence to Fort Wayne Plan Commission members Former Bishop Luers teacher pleads guilty to child seduction Stocks Market Data by TradingView