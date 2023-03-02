A multi-season project to widen a part of Interstate 469 near its northern junction with Interstate 69 is to begin this month, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
During construction, drivers can expect lower speed limits and changing traffic patterns, INDOT said in a statement.
On or after Monday, crews will begin working on the shoulders of North Clinton Street underneath I-469, the statement said.
After that work begins, it said, crews will begin working on the Clinton Street bridge of I-469 to widen it heading east and to complete a bridge deck overlay. Bridge deck overlays will also take place on the bridges over the St. Joseph River and over St. Joe Road.
Work is to continue until December and begin again in March 2024 to complete construction, INDOT said.