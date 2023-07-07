Several area fire departments dispatched crews to battle a blaze in Bluffton on Thursday that took hours to bring under control.
Just after 9 a.m., the fire department was alerted to a smoke investigation in the 100 block of West Marion Street, according to a social media post by the Southwest Fire District.
The first Bluffton engine to arrive discovered a commercial structure was on fire and requested mutual aid. Ossian, Liberty Township, Decatur and Southwest fire department and district firefighters assisted initially.
Crews were hampered by the size of the building, along with high heat and humidity, the post said.
Interior crews were unable to stop the advanced fire conditions and additional aid was called from more than half a dozen other areas, including Poe, Roanoke, Markle, Monroe, Aboite Township and the U.S. Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing fire department.
The fire was brought under control about 1 p.m., the post said.
Office aflame in mobile home park
Fire investigators in Fort Wayne are determining the cause of a blaze that damaged an office building at a mobile home park early Thursday.
Crews said they arrived at the Village of North Oak, 6000 N. Oak Blvd., about 3:15 a.m. and found flames destroying the exterior and spreading to the attic area of the one-story structure.
Firefighters ventilated the roof and used an interior staircase to continue battling the blaze, which was under control in about 20 minutes.
There were no occupants, and no one was injured.